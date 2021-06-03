Thomas White Kestler
FLINT — Thomas White Kestler, 52, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, June 1, 2021. Funeral services will be held at The Chapel of Saints Peter and Paul in Tyler at 2:00 p.m. on Friday June 4,2021 with Father Hank Lanik officiating. The family will greet visitors on Thursday, June 3rd, 5-7pm at Lloyd James Funeral Home.
 
 

