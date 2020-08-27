Thomas J. Leatherwood, Jr.
 TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Thomas J. Leatherwood, Jr., 76, of Tyler, 3 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Private. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Leatherwood, Jr. was born April 6, 1944, in Tyler, and died August 23, 2020.

