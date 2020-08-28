Thomas Gross
 TYLER — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Thomas Gross , 81, of Henderson, 2 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Gross was born April 25, 1939, in Onalaska, and died August 27, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you