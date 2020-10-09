Thomas Glenn Williams
 ARP — Graveside services are scheduled for Thomas Glenn Williams, 66, of Arp, 3 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at New Canaan (Blackjack cemetery). Viewing, 1:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mr. Williams was born June 21, 1954, in Arp, and died September 19, 2020.

