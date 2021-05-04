Thomas Earl Denmon
FLINT — A Celebration of Life service for Thomas Earl Denmon, 66, of Flint will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Burial will follow service at Cathedral in the Pines in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 at the funeral home.
 
 