Thomas A. Young
BULLARD — Services for Thomas A. Young, 84, of Bullard will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Interment will follow service at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 29 at the funeral home.
 
 