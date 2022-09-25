Courtesy Thelma Ruth Terry Sep 25, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thelma Ruth TerryTYLER — Thelma Ruth Garwitz Terry, 90, of Tyler, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in Tyler. She was born March 17, 1932 in Alton, Missouri. Arrangements provided by Stewart Family Funeral Home. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Thelma Ruth Tyler Stewart Family Funeral Home Arrangement Garwitz Terry Missouri Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 9.24-25.22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope.” (Romans 5:3-4) Newspaper Ads Multi-Media Marketing Bundle WHO WE ARE TMT Coupon Savings Front Page TMT September 1/2 page American Tours #2 Multi-Media Marketing Bundle Funeral Home BlockBuster Package TOMA Program - Church East TX Osteoporosis:9292-4052 TMT 2 of 2 Dr. Goodfried Retirement Restyle Your Fur Event BiT Ad 5th St Flu Clinic:PH7670-4125 Facial Plastics:PH7767-4134 Bulletin Trending Topics Tyler family has experience of a lifetime at Red Hot Chili Peppers concert Lewis Hamilton turned down ‘Top Gun Maverick’ role in most ‘upsetting’ call of his life Local jewelry store set to celebrate one-year anniversary ‘We will go for more’: Starting growing restaurant business helps woman achieve dreams in Tyler Man with ‘extensive criminal history’ gets life sentence for robbing Tyler restaurant manager at gunpoint