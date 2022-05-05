Terrie Glenn
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mrs. Terrie Glenn, 59, of Henderson, will be at 10 a.m. on Fri., May 6, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Crims Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thurs., May 5, at the funeral home. Mrs. Glenn was born June 23, 1962 in Henderson and passed away May 1, 2022.
 
 

