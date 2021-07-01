Teresa Michelle Rush Badgett
MALAKOFF — Services for Teresa Michelle Rush Badgett, 41, of Malakoff, are scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Teresa was born November 30, 1979, in Dallas. She passed away June 28, 2021, in Dallas.
 
 

