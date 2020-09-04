COLFAX — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Tamara Armand Stokes, 60, of Colfax, at To be announced. Arrangements by Hilliard Funeral Home, Van. Mrs. Stokes was born April 29, 1960, in New Orleans, and died August 28, 2020.
Tamara Lynn Armand Stokes
