Sylvia Sandra Heath Thompson
NAPLES — Funeral will be Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Williams Chapel Baptist Church, Naples, Texas. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery under the direction of Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. No public viewing. Online condolences can be left at www.tumeymortuary.com.
