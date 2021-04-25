Syble Mae Scott Williams
GUN BARREL CITY — Services for Syble Williams, 82, of Gun Barrel City, are scheduled for 11 a.m., Monday, April 26, 2021, at Riverside Mission Church, Grand Saline. Interment will be in Woodside Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Sunday, at Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline.
