Susan Kay Jones
TYLER — Graveside services for Susan Kay Jones, 63, of Tyler will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Williams Cemetery near Chapel Hill under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Miss Jones was born November 21, 1957 in Tyler and passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in Gilmer.
 
 

