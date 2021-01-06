Susan Cook Hale
HENDERSON - Graveside memorial services for Ms. Susan Cook Hale, 68, of Henderson, will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Lakewood Memorial Park with Rev. Glen Ketchum officiating under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Ms. Hale passed away December 24, 2020. She was born December 11, 1952, in Henderson, Texas.
