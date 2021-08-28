Sue Boyd Clemens
QUITMAN — Sue Boyd Clemens passed away Wednesday August 25, 2021 in Lindale at the age of 79.
Graveside service is scheduled for 3:00 PM Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Quitman City Cemetery with Brother Fred Morrow officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Friday evening at Lowe-Gardner Funerals & Cremations.
