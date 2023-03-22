Courtesy STEVEN EARL OLTMANN, SR. Mar 22, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STEVEN EARL OLTMANN, SR.TYLER — A Celebration of Life, for Steven “Steve” Earl Oltmann, Sr., 73, of Tyler, will be Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Hamilton Park 2-4 PM. Mr. Oltmann passed away on March 16, 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Heraldry Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible verse 3.22.23 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “But blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord, whose confidence is in him. They will be like a tree planted by the water that sends out its roots by the stream.” (Jeremiah 17:7-8) Newspaper Ads Unlocking Access WHO WE ARE TMT Funeral Home Zintex Remodeling March 22 TMT Bulletin Trending Topics Affidavit: East Texas woman gave birth in toilet, placed baby in bucket outside, went to sleep Building permits: March 9-16, 2023 Tyler real estate agent borrows second chances and says 'Sí, se puede' Baseball Notebook: Whitehouse's Michael Dudolski, Harmony's Tucker Tittle, Big Sandy's Jake Johnson take weekly honors Kalee Anne Barfield