Steven Andrews
ATHENS — Graveside services for Mr. Steven Andrews, 50 of Athens are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 in Athens City Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. (FACE MASK REQUIRED) Public viewing will be Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Andrews was born November 5, 1970 and transitioned February 5, 2021.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
City of Tyler, Tyler ISD prepare for wintry weather conditions
-
Good Samaritans pay for homeless man's hotel stay ahead of wintry weather
-
Tyler man arrested for death of passenger after Jan. 23 wreck
-
Bullard City Council votes against low-income housing development
-
Good Samaritans pay for homeless man's hotel stay ahead of wintry weather