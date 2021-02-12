Steven Andrews
ATHENS — Graveside services for Mr. Steven Andrews, 50 of Athens are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 in Athens City Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. (FACE MASK REQUIRED) Public viewing will be Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Andrews was born November 5, 1970 and transitioned February 5, 2021.

