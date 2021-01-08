Starlie Rinlee
LINDALE, TEXAS - Starlie Rinlee, age 94, of Lindale died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in Lindale. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Lindale Church of Christ. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.

