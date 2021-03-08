Sidney James Rider
DENTON, TX — Funeral services for Sidney James Rider, 41, of Denton, formerly of Kilgore, will be held at 11 a.m. March 13, 2021 at New Hope Church of Christ. Burial in New Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by Victory Funeral Services. Viewing on March 12, 2021 at Victory Funeral Services via drive-thru or walk-up.

Recommended For You