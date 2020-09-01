Sidney E. “Sid” Shuemake
 GRAND SALINE — Funeral services are scheduled for Sidney E. “Sid” Shuemake, 79, of Grand Saline, 2 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Interment, Sand Flat Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Shuemake was born February 7, 1941, in Dallas, and died August 28, 2020.

