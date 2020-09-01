GRAND SALINE — Funeral services are scheduled for Sidney E. “Sid” Shuemake, 79, of Grand Saline, 2 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Interment, Sand Flat Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Shuemake was born February 7, 1941, in Dallas, and died August 28, 2020.
Sidney E. “Sid” Shuemake
