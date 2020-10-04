ShiTonya Jackson Pringle
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for ShiTonya Jackson Pringle, 50, of Tyler, 1 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at North Star Baptist Church *MASK ARE REQUIRED*. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mrs. Pringle was born September 21, 1970, and died September 28, 2020.

