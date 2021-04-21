Shirley Nan Green
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mrs. Shirley Nan Green, 77, of Henderson, will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Crow Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the funeral home. Mrs. Green passed from this life on Monday, April 19, 2021. She was born August 9, 1943.
