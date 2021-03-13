Shirley Jean Rogers
BULLARD — Memorial services for Shirley Jean Smith Rogers, 90, of Bullard, will be held Monday, March 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Emerald Bay Community Church under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Rogers was born June 18, 1930 and passed away March 8, 2021.
