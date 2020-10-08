TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Shirley Jean Jenkins, 72, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Jenkins was born August 15, 1948, in Elkmont, AL, and died September 8, 2020.
Shirley Jean Jenkins
TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Shirley Jean Jenkins, 72, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Jenkins was born August 15, 1948, in Elkmont, AL, and died September 8, 2020.
TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Shirley Jean Jenkins, 72, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Jenkins was born August 15, 1948, in Elkmont, AL, and died September 8, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler ISD Athletics cancels Tyler High School vs. Nacogdoches football games
-
Smith County reports 108 new COVID-19 cases
-
Smith County Sheriff's Office searching for runaway teen
-
$1 million lawsuit filed against Longview doctor charged with child sex assault
-
Police: Tyler man arrested after assaulting wife, holding children during standoff at his business