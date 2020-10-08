Shirley Jean Jenkins
 TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Shirley Jean Jenkins, 72, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Jenkins was born August 15, 1948, in Elkmont, AL, and died September 8, 2020.

