Shirley Faye Hinsch
TYLER — A memorial service for Shirley Faye Hinsch, 80, of Tyler, will be held Friday, February 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Pollard UMC under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday, February 5, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Mrs. Hinsch was born Feburary 21, 1940 and passed away January 27, 2021.
