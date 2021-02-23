Shirley Barnhart Swoape
MINEOLA — Services for Mrs. Swoape are scheduled for 11 am, Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Alba, under the direction of Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m., Tuesday at the church. Mrs. Swoape was born July 3, 1935 in Fruitvale and passed away February 20, 2021.

Recommended For You


Tags