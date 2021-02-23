Shirley Barnhart Swoape
MINEOLA — Services for Mrs. Swoape are scheduled for 11 am, Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Alba, under the direction of Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m., Tuesday at the church. Mrs. Swoape was born July 3, 1935 in Fruitvale and passed away February 20, 2021.
30 Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; 31 but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. (Isaiah 40:30-31)
