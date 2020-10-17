TYLER — No services have been scheduled for Sherry Nelson, 58. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mrs. Nelson was born July 29, 1962, and died October 16, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
3 hospitalized, including infant, after wreck in Chapel Hill area
-
NET Health reports new COVID-19 death in Tyler, says 60% of confirmed cases have recovered
-
Affidavit: Tyler man jailed for grabbing 7-year-old by neck, throwing him into room
-
After a 15-year search, Tyler company removes 1.2 million plastic problem from Hawaii
-
Double-fatal crash in Smith County Thursday morning