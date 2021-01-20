Sherry Lynn Alotto
ATHENS — Sherry L. Alotto passed away December 7, 2020. She retired as detective sergeant with the Athens Police Department after 20 years of service and had a career in nursing for 26 years at East Texas Medical Center. She touched many lives in Henderson County and surrounding areas. She is survived by many family and friends.
