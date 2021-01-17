Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Hannigan Smith Funeral Home family.
Sherry Kay Langford
HENDERSON - Funeral services for Sherry Kay Langford, 62, of Athens, are scheduled for 12:00 P.M., Monday, January 18, 2021 at Living for the Brand Cowboy Church in Athens with a visitation to be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to the service.
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.” (Psalm 46:1-3)
