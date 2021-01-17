Sherry Kay Langford
HENDERSON - Funeral services for Sherry Kay Langford, 62, of Athens, are scheduled for 12:00 P.M., Monday, January 18, 2021 at Living for the Brand Cowboy Church in Athens with a visitation to be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Hannigan Smith Funeral Home family.

Recommended For You


Tags