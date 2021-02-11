Sherika Lasha Harrison
TYLER — Graveside services for Ms. Sherika Harrison, 41 of Tyler are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, February 12, 2021 in East Caney Cemetery, Sulphur Springs (FACE MASK REQUIRED) under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
