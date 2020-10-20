Sheri Chancey
 JACKSONVILLE — Funeral services are scheduled for Sheri Chancey, 80, of Jacksonville, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at First United Methodist Church. Interment, Still Waters Memorial Gardens. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Arrangements by Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Mrs. Chancey was born January 6, 1940, in Farmington, MO., and died October 13, 2020.

