Sharon Lynn Flory
LINDALE — Memorial services are scheduled for Sharon Lynn Flory, 69, of Lindale, 11 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Mt. Sylvan Baptist Church. Interment, Lindale City Cemetery. Arrangements by Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home, Lindale. Mrs. Flory was born October 16, 1950, in Long Beach, California, and died October 9, 2020.

