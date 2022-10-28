Sharon Liggins
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Sharon Liggins, 57, will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, 1 pm at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Derrian Fuller, eulogist. FACE MASK RECOMMENDED - under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Public viewing will be Friday, 2-8 pm at the funeral home.
