Sharene M. Bateman
 LONGVIEW — Sharene M. Bateman, 69, of Arp, Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at 905 S. Commerce St., Overton, Texas. Arrangements by Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Mrs. Bateman was born June 14, 2020, in Miami, Florida, and died August 18, 2020.

