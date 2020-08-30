TYLER — No services have been scheduled for Seth Lincoln Grimes, 93. Arrangements by Hilliard Funeral Home, Van. Mr. Grimes was born May 20, 1927, and died August 28, 2020.
Recommended for you
“Where were you when I laid the earth’s foundation? Tell me, if you understand. Who marked off its dimensions? Surely you know! Who stretched a measuring line across it? On what were its footings set, or who laid its cornerstone— while the morning stars sang together and all the angels shout…
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.