Scott Reneau
HENDERSON — Funeral Services for Mr. Scott Reneau, 49, of Henderson, will be 3:30 p.m., Sat., Jan. 30, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Rusk County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Fri., Jan. 29, 2021 at the funeral home. Mr. Reneau passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. He was born May 12, 1971.

Recommended For You


Tags