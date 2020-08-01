Sarah Clark Kelley
 HENDERSON — Funeral services are scheduled for Sarah Clark Kelley, 85, of Henderson, 10 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Kelley was born June 25, 1935, and died July 31, 2020.

