HENDERSON — Funeral services are scheduled for Sarah Clark Kelley, 85, of Henderson, 10 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Kelley was born June 25, 1935, and died July 31, 2020.
Sarah Clark Kelley
