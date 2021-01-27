Sandra Stinson Allen
BULLARD — Private graveside services for Sandra Alline Allen will be held at Cathedral in the Pines cemetery under the direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home. Mrs. Allen was born May 1, 1940 in New Orleans and passed away January 22, 2021 in Tyler.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
One of two men who abused special needs child sent to prison
-
2 arrested after shooting in Van Zandt County that hospitalized 2 people
-
Back in the day, Patrick Mahomes picked against Brady, but for his eventual coach
-
US states ease virus restrictions even as variants take hold
-
Aryan Circle member pleads guilty to assaulting former member in Tyler area