Sandra Sheppard Jackson
FLINT, TX — Graveside services for Sandra F. Jackson, 71, of Flint, TX will be held on April 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Pirtle Cemetery in Kilgore. Arrangements by Victory Funeral Services. Viewing at Victory Funeral Services on May 29, 2021 from 2 to 7 p.m. via exterior walk-up or drive-thru. Guestbook at victoryfuneral.com
