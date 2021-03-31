Sandra Lois Sirratt
TYLER — Services for Sandra Lois Sirratt, 70, of Tyler, will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Friday, April 2, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Sirratt was born November 14, 1950 and passed away March 26, 2021.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Ollie's Bargain Outlet to fill former Toys R Us building in Tyler
-
House ethics committee denies Gohmert's appeal of $5,000 metal detector fine
-
Tyler woman dies when tire falls off vehicle
-
Tyler resident killed in two-vehicle wreck in Smith County
-
Boys soccer playoffs: Tyler Legacy falls to Mansfield Lake Ridge, 2-1