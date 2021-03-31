Sandra Lois Sirratt
TYLER — Services for Sandra Lois Sirratt, 70, of Tyler, will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Friday, April 2, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Sirratt was born November 14, 1950 and passed away March 26, 2021.
 
 