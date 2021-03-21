Sandra Kay Minor
HENDERSON, TEXAS — Graveside for Sandra Minor, 65, of Henderson will be 2 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Davis Cemetery under direction of Rader Funeral Home of Henderson. Born June 28, 1955 in Tyler and died March 18, in Henderson. Survived by husband, Henry; mother, Mildred Jones; children: Henry P. Minor, Becky Trujillo, Lisa Diaz, Mark Minor, April Snider.
