Sandra Ann Hayley
TYLER — Services for Sandra Ann Hayley, 78, of Tyler will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery. Sandy was born May 27, 1943 in Fort Smith Arkansas and passed away on September 27, 2021 in Tyler.
 
 

