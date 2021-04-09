Sammy Hall, Jr.
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Sammy Hall, Jr., 61 of Tyler will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 1 pm in Lee Springs Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. FACE MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCE IS REQUIRED. Public viewing will be from 2-8 pm at the funeral home on Friday.
 
 