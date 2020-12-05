Sammy Baker
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Sammy Baker, 78, of Henderson, 10 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Baker was born January 19, 1942, in Garrison, and died December 2, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you