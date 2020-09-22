Sam D. Florian
 RUSK — Funeral services are scheduled for Sam D. Florian, 79, of Rusk, 1 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at chapel. Arrangements by Wallace-Thompson, Rusk. Mr. Florian was born March 14, 1941, in Dallas, and died September 20, 2020.

