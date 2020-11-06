Ruth McMillan Crumpton
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Ruth McMillan Crumpton, 95, of Flint, 1 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing, 1:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mrs. Crumpton was born July 16, 1925, in Flint, and died October 31, 2020.

