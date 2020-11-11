Ruth Laverne Ferguson
 DESOTO — Funeral services are scheduled for Ruth Laverne Ferguson, 92, of DeSoto, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Victory Funeral Services on the lawn. Interment, Inurnment at Mt. Comfort Cemetery. Arrangements by Victory Funeral Services, Kilgore. Mrs. Ferguson was born August 15, 1928, in Overton, and died November 3, 2020.

