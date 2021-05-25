Ruth Anna Bowser Cobb
HENDERSON — Celebration of Life for Mrs. Cobb will be 2 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Visitation 1-2 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Mrs. Cobb was born June 27, 1930 in Seminole, OK and passed away May 21, 2021.
 
 

