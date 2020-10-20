Rubye Jean Fort
 LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for Rubye Jean Fort, 99, of Overton, 11 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Harmony Pirtle Cemetery. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home, Kilgore Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com. Mrs. Fort was born October 10, 1921, and died October 16, 2020.

