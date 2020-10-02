TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Ruby Lynn McDonald, 86, of Tyler, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mrs. McDonald was born November 14, 1933, in Oak Grove Community (Anderson County), and died September 26, 2020.
Ruby Lynn McDonald
